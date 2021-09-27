Entebbe Airport: Mandatory COVID-19 Testing To Cost UGX 70Bn

In short
Sources involved in the planning meetings of the inter-ministerial committee that is in charge of the exercise say that the government plans to spend Shillings 70 billion on setting up the laboratory, sample collection and waiting areas among other items at the airport.
Entebbe Airport: Mandatory COVID-19 Testing To Cost UGX 70Bn27 Sep 2021, 11:38 Comments 278 Views Health Business and finance Updates
First floor of the extended passenger terminal building has been opened to provide space for departures section. UCAA photo
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.