Entebbe Airport: Passenger Numbers Dropped In Last Two Months

In short
The passenger numbers began dropping in May from 77,063 travellers to 75,472 passengers in June. The airport recorded the lowest number of travellers in July, with 61,328 passengers. Luggya explains that the growth trend in the last three months was partly impacted by the necessary COVID-19 precautionary measures.
Entebbe Airport: Passenger Numbers Dropped In Last Two Months23 Aug 2021, 11:11 Comments 281 Views Entebbe, Uganda Business and finance Health Tourism Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.