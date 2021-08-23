Entebbe Airport: Passenger Numbers Dropped In Last Two Months

Cars at the main entry of the Entebbe Airport. Excess passengers are blocked at this point.

In short

The passenger numbers began dropping in May from 77,063 travellers to 75,472 passengers in June. The airport recorded the lowest number of travellers in July, with 61,328 passengers. Luggya explains that the growth trend in the last three months was partly impacted by the necessary COVID-19 precautionary measures.