Entebbe Airport Shutdown a Blessing In Disguise For Expansion Project - CAA

In short
The Civil Aviation Authority-CAA says the presidential directive to shutdown Entebbe International Airport is a blessing in disguise for the ongoing expansion project works.
While addressing the press at the visibly empty airport today, the CAA spokesperson, Vianney Luggya says that the authority will have more space and time to focus on fast tracking the completion of the project by end of 2021.
Entebbe Airport Shutdown a Blessing In Disguise For Expansion Project - CAA23 Mar 2020, 20:24 Comments 193 Views Entebbe, Uganda Business and finance Misc Report
In short
Tagged with: COVID -19 Entebbe Airport expansion project
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.