Entebbe Airport to Finally Reopen on October 1st - UCCA

21 Sep 2020, 23:46 Comments 122 Views Entebbe, Uganda Business and finance Health Report
Aircrafts at Entebbe airport.

In short
The Uganda Civil Authority-UCAA says Entebbe International Airport will be reopened for scheduled commercial passenger flights on October 1st, 2020. However, the flights are restricted to only Ugandans returning home and tourists leaving or coming into the country.

