Entebbe Deputy RDC to Meet Leaders Over Kabubu Market

In short
Ssemakula explains that the local government ministry has come up with regulations for the reconstructed modern markets, including the ban on markets operating within one kilometre of a modern market.
He adds that the municipal council expects to collect over shillings 700million from Kitooro market beginning this financial year and so had to let go of the Kabubu market.
Entebbe Deputy RDC to Meet Leaders Over Kabubu Market10 Sep 2021, 18:26 Comments 157 Views Entebbe, Uganda Business and finance Local government Updates
