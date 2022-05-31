Entebbe Hospital Defends Undeclared UGX 736m Donor Funds

In short

The audit report highlights 734.6 million Shillings undeclared donor funds, failure to collect 1 billion in Local revenue and others queries.











“I noted that Entebbe Regional Referral Hospital received off-budget financing to a tune of 734.66 million directly from donors for undertaking activities which was never declared to the Secretary to Treasury, and as such, no supplementary appropriation was issued,” says Auditor General John Muwanga.