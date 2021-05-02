Entebbe Hospital Runs Out of COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

In short
The vaccination exercise runs from 8am to 5pm every weekday. However, on Friday, the centre closed at 2pm because there were less than five doses remaining and yet over ten people were waiting to be vaccinated.
Entebbe Hospital Runs Out of COVID-19 Vaccine Doses2 May 2021, 22:25 Comments 95 Views Entebbe, Uganda Health Updates
A nurse guides Dr. Moses Muwanga, Director Entebbe Hospital as he reads the consent form before getting the jab. Photo by Joan Akello
In short
Tagged with: COVID-19 Vaccination in Uganda
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.