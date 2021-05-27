Entebbe Hospital Struggling With Limited Space For COVID-19 Patients

In short
The hospital currently has 45 COVID-19 patients. 15 of these are critically ill and thereby in need of oxygen full time.
Since there are only 25 medics handling the COVID-19 suspects and patients, Mubiru says the facility cannot admit any more cases.
Minister Robinah Nabbanja listens to remarks from Entebbe Hospital Medical Team leader, Dr. Chris Nsereko
