Joan Akello
09:06

Entebbe Hospital Struggling With Limited Space For COVID-19 Patients

27 May 2021, 09:04 Comments 143 Views Entebbe, Uganda Health Human rights Local government Updates
Minister Robinah Nabbanja listens to remarks from Entebbe Hospital Medical Team leader, Dr. Chris Nsereko

In short
The hospital currently has 45 COVID-19 patients. 15 of these are critically ill and thereby in need of oxygen full time.






Since there are only 25 medics handling the COVID-19 suspects and patients, Mubiru says the facility cannot admit any more cases.

 

