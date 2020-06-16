Entebbe Hospital Workers Gain Poise in Treating COVID-19 Patients

According to WHO, health workers are the front line heros in the COVID 19 fight. However the lack of PPE leaves them at risk of falling sick too

In short

The facility had initially earmarked a team of 20 core staff who had previously worked in management of infectious diseases such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome and Ebola, for its COVID-19 response and management. However, six of them were away on study leave, while eight said they were either vulnerable or unwilling to work.