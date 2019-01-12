Entebbe Land Fraudsters Remanded to Kigo Prison

In short
Prosecution alleges that Muzungu and Walusimbi trespassed on a seven-acre piece of land owned by Moses Ndege Bbosa in Bulega Village, Katabi town council. The land has since 2003 been owned by Bbosa who bought the land from Walusimbi, a kibanja holder 2 million shillings.
Entebbe Land Fraudsters Remanded to Kigo Prison12 Jan 2019, 12:47 Comments 158 Views Entebbe, Uganda Court Crime Report
