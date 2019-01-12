Lubulwa Henry
12:51

Entebbe Land Fraudsters Remanded to Kigo Prison

12 Jan 2019, 12:47 Comments 158 Views Entebbe, Uganda Court Crime Report
Part of the contested land in Bulega, Katabi town council Lubulwa Henry

Part of the contested land in Bulega, Katabi town council

In short
Prosecution alleges that Muzungu and Walusimbi trespassed on a seven-acre piece of land owned by Moses Ndege Bbosa in Bulega Village, Katabi town council. The land has since 2003 been owned by Bbosa who bought the land from Walusimbi, a kibanja holder 2 million shillings.

 

Tagged with: criminal tresspass land fraud
Mentioned: entebbe court

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.