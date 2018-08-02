Entebbe Leaders Decry Theft of Lightning Conductors in Schools

In short
The conductors were installed in eleven Primary and secondary schools in the municipality. However, the conductors in six schools have so far been stolen in Kigungu, Lugonjo and Manyago Primary Schools leaving school children vulnerable to lightning.
Entebbe Leaders Decry Theft of Lightning Conductors in Schools2 Aug 2018, 21:01 Comments 123 Views Entebbe, Uganda Crime Education Report
