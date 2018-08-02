Lubulwa Henry
Entebbe Leaders Decry Theft of Lightning Conductors in Schools

2 Aug 2018, 21:01 Entebbe, Uganda

In short
The conductors were installed in eleven Primary and secondary schools in the municipality. However, the conductors in six schools have so far been stolen in Kigungu, Lugonjo and Manyago Primary Schools leaving school children vulnerable to lightning.

 

