Entebbe Market Construction Nearing Completion

In short
Both the market and the taxi park after commissioning will create space for more than 1300 people who are currently working on the streets in Kitooro. Kayanja now says, no person will be allowed to work on the road side after the commissioning of the installations so as to keep the area clean.
Entebbe Market Construction Nearing Completion18 Oct 2018, 11:04 Comments 157 Views Entebbe, Uganda Business and finance Report
In short
Tagged with: taxi park entebbe market construction contractors
Mentioned: matip 2 usmid entebbe municipality
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.