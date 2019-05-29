In short
Kayanja’s vehicle, which had four people on board, swerved off the road after a tyre burst and overturned more than three times towards Kajjansi junction along the Expressway. This is the third accident to occur on the Express way this week.
Entebbe Mayor Injured in Nasty Expressway Accident29 May 2019, 13:17 Comments 165 Views Entebbe, Uganda Crime Misc Report
