Entebbe Municipality Councillors Divided on Proposal to Privatise Garbage Collection

In short
According to the proposal, the municipality will relinquish the responsibility for garbage handling to the private firms whose services will have to be directly paid for by the residents that wish to have their waste collected.
Entebbe Municipality Councillors Divided on Proposal to Privatise Garbage Collection13 Aug 2021, 13:08 Comments 162 Views Entebbe, Uganda Local government Politics Updates
In short
