In short

According to the estimates for the year, the budget has been reduced by 1.4 billion Shillings raising queries on the municipals ability to extend services to the people amid budget shortfalls. The total budget estimate for the municipality stood at 17.8 billion Shillings for the year ending June 2019. However, only 21 per cent of it was realized, more than 50 per cent of it from conditional grants.