Entebbe Municipality Demolishes Structures Constructed in Buffer Zones

20 Nov 2019, 19:17 Comments 101 Views Entebbe, Uganda Environment Local government Misc Report
Some of the demolished structures constructed in buffer zones in Entebbe

In short
According to the National Environment Management Authority-NEMA, the Buffer Zone, an area of land preserved for environment protection, is estimated to cover 200 meters from a shoreline of a wetland or any water body.

 

