Entebbe Municipality Mayor Defends Self in Election Petition

In short
According to Rulinda, the declaration forms relied on by Kayanja were mere forgeries and failure to use the electronic display system does not point to elections being unfair.
Entebbe Municipality Mayor Defends Self in Election Petition3 Jun 2021, 13:07 Comments 109 Views Court Report
In short
Tagged with: Entebbe Municipality Mayoral Elections National Unity Platform Olive Nassuna Vincent De Paul Kayanja
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.