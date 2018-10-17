Entebbe Municipality Moves to Profile Tourism Sites

In short
According to the area Mayor, Vincent Kayanja DePaul, Entebbe is still collecting very little in revenue from its tourist attractions. Up to 320 million Shillings is collected through tourism and it mainly comes from Hotel Tax, a levy taken from every hotel guest.
Entebbe Municipality Moves to Profile Tourism Sites17 Oct 2018, 14:35 Comments 144 Views Entebbe, Uganda Business and finance Local government Report
