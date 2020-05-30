In short
Next financial year, the council will largely carryout routine maintenance works on 34 roads including Kitooro, Bugonga, Kiwafu, Basudde, Fulu Gowers, Temple and Kampala roads. Others are Lutwama, Gombe, kitasa and Deven Port roads.
The Council also plans to repair streetlights, open the 0.7 kilometre Masiro Road and also complete upgrading the Busambaga Road (0.8 kilometres).
Entebbe Municipality To Spend UGX 23Bn in 2020/2021 Financial Year
