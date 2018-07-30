Entebbe Murders: Prosecution Lines up Five Witnesses

In short
This morning, Babirye told court that they had received five witnesses to pin the suspects. The suspects lawyer, Evans Ochieng pleaded with court not to allow prosecution to bring the five witnesses.
Entebbe Murders: Prosecution Lines up Five Witnesses30 Jul 2018, 13:17 Comments 148 Views Entebbe, Uganda Court Report
