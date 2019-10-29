Lubulwa Henry
12:12

Entebbe Police Barracks in Acute Water Shortage Top story

29 Oct 2019, 12:09 Comments 172 Views Entebbe, Uganda Health Lifestyle Misc Report
Entebbe Division Police Commander Baker Kawonawo

Entebbe Division Police Commander Baker Kawonawo

In short
According to sources, water stopped flowing to the barracks, which accommodates up to 100 police officers when the money loaded on the prepared meter was used up. Entebbe police station receives Shillings 3 million for water bills each quarter.

 

Mentioned: Entebbe Police Station

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.