In short
According to sources, water stopped flowing to the barracks, which accommodates up to 100 police officers when the money loaded on the prepared meter was used up. Entebbe police station receives Shillings 3 million for water bills each quarter.
Entebbe Police Barracks in Acute Water Shortage Top story29 Oct 2019, 12:09 Comments 172 Views Entebbe, Uganda Health Lifestyle Misc Report
In short
Mentioned: Entebbe Police Station
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.