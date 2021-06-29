Entebbe RDC Cautions Katabi Leaders on Issuing Travel Permits

In short
Katabi Town Council is made up of 23 villages and five wards/parishes. These parishes are Kitala, Kabaale, Nkumba, Nalugala and Kisubi. Njuki says local leaders must issue permits for travels within the five parishes.
Entebbe RDC Cautions Katabi Leaders on Issuing Travel Permits29 Jun 2021, 01:10 Comments 98 Views Entebbe, Uganda Health Business and finance Local government Updates
Hajji Njuki Mbabali(Centre) addresses leaders and security officers over travel permits. He is flanked by Paddy Kakumba, the Katabi Town Council Town Clerk (L) and Ronald Kalema the Katabi Town Council chairperson (R).
