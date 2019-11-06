Entebbe Receives Multiple Infrastructural Development Grants

In short
The projects include; the upgrade of Busambaga – Katabi road, from marram to tarmac, the completion of the Market place in Kitooro under the Markets and Agriculture Trade Improvement Projects (MATIP Program), the construction of the Taxi Park under the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development-USMID project. The other is the lighting and construction of access roads within the municipality.
Entebbe Receives Multiple Infrastructural Development Grants6 Nov 2019, 19:41 Comments 134 Views Entebbe, Uganda Business and finance Misc Report
In short
Mentioned: Entebbe Municipal Council Markets and Agricultural Trade Improvement Program – MATIP2 Uganda Municipal Infrastructural Development – USMID project
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.