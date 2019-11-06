Lubulwa Henry
19:41

Entebbe Receives Multiple Infrastructural Development Grants

6 Nov 2019, 19:41 Comments 134 Views Entebbe, Uganda Business and finance Misc Report
Municipal leaders touring the taxi park construction recently.

Municipal leaders touring the taxi park construction recently.

In short
The projects include; the upgrade of Busambaga – Katabi road, from marram to tarmac, the completion of the Market place in Kitooro under the Markets and Agriculture Trade Improvement Projects (MATIP Program), the construction of the Taxi Park under the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development-USMID project. The other is the lighting and construction of access roads within the municipality.

 

Mentioned: Entebbe Municipal Council Markets and Agricultural Trade Improvement Program – MATIP2 Uganda Municipal Infrastructural Development – USMID project

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.