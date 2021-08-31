Joan Akello
Entebbe Residents Shun LDU Recruitment Exercise

Youths wait outside the building that hosts the Deputy RDC's office in Entebbe

According to Hajji Mbabali Njuki, the Deputy Resident District Commissioner , the Uganda Peoples Defence Forces-UPDF expects to recruit 2,000 LDU personnel in Entebbe and the neighbouring towns.




However, only 278 people had applied by August 30, when the application process was expected to close in Entebbe.

 

