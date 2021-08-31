Entebbe Residents Shun LDU Recruitment Exercise

In short
According to Hajji Mbabali Njuki, the Deputy Resident District Commissioner , the Uganda Peoples Defence Forces-UPDF expects to recruit 2,000 LDU personnel in Entebbe and the neighbouring towns.
However, only 278 people had applied by August 30, when the application process was expected to close in Entebbe.
Entebbe Residents Shun LDU Recruitment Exercise31 Aug 2021, 07:49 Comments 141 Views Entebbe, Uganda Security Crime Local government Report
In short
