Entebbe Residual Election: Polling Assistant Arrested over Alleged Ballot Stuffing

Doreen Kembabazi,a polling assistant at A-M polling station at Bugonga Boys Primary School playground. was arrested after one of the polling agents noticed that she had issued more than one ballot paper to a voter.
Entebbe Residual Election: Polling Assistant Arrested over Alleged Ballot Stuffing8 Feb 2021, 16:37 Comments 206 Views Entebbe, Uganda 2021 Elections Local government Updates
Car in which police officers transported Doreen Kembabazi from Bugonga Boys Primary School playground to Entebbe Police Station. Photo by Joan Akello
