During this period, some sections of the road are closed to motorists and traffic has been diverted to alternative routes. Vehicles coming from Entebbe Traffic lights to Clock Tower now use a temporary road through Good Shed and exit at Seroma near Clock Tower.
Entebbe Road Traffic Diversions Irk Business Community
29 Aug 2018
Tagged with: taxi kampala-entebbe road traffic sewer lines
