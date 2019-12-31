Entertainment Places in Kampala Gear Up For New Year Celebrations

In short
Thousands of people have also started flocking Lubiri for the Enkunka concert where South African Musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka is expected to perform.
Entertainment Places in Kampala Gear Up For New Year Celebrations31 Dec 2019, 17:06 Comments 154 Views Lifestyle Updates
