Entertainment Places in Kampala Gear Up For New Year Celebrations

In short
Thousands of people have also started flocking Lubiri for the End of year Enkunka concert.
Entertainment Places in Kampala Gear Up For New Year Celebrations31 Dec 2022, 17:29 Comments 104 Views Lifestyle Business and finance Security Interview
Early entrants, vendors waiting at Lubiri royal compound ‘Enkuka Yo’Mwaka Vimba’ show to usher in new year 2023. Photo by Dominic Ochola
In short
Tagged with: enkuka global Covid-19 pandemic new year 2023.
Mentioned: Afrigo Band, Sheraton Hotel
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.