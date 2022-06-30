In short
The Bubiita Sub County LC5 councilor Melo Patrick says the crack has covered a distance of 1.5 km and 55 homes have been deserted by owners. He said occupants of the homes just removed iron sheets from their homes and movable belongings and went to make temporally structures in the neighboring areas.
Entire Sub-county Being Abandoned Over Looming Landslides in Bududa 30 Jun 2022 Mbale, Eastern Region, Uganda
