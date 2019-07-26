In short
In the report, Businge implicated Kabarole District Natural Resources Officer Godfrey Ruyonga for degrading Karamaga Wetland where he had constructed a permanent house, and Patrick Muganzi, the third Tooro Kingdom Prime Minister for constructing houses and planting eucalyptus trees, in Mugunu Wetland, which was also encroached on by Pastor Patrick Muhumuza.
Environment Ministry Faulted for Shelving Report on Wetland Encroachers
Mentioned: Daniel Businge East Division Fort Portal Gladys Mirembe Godfrey Ruyonga Joseph Mashuhuko Joseph Ongol Ministry of Water Mugunu Wetland Tooro Kingdom Prime Minister
