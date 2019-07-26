Christopher Tusiime
Environment Ministry Faulted for Shelving Report on Wetland Encroachers

The report shows that Godfrey Ruyonga's house is in Karamaga wetland.

In the report, Businge implicated Kabarole District Natural Resources Officer Godfrey Ruyonga for degrading Karamaga Wetland where he had constructed a permanent house, and Patrick Muganzi, the third Tooro Kingdom Prime Minister for constructing houses and planting eucalyptus trees, in Mugunu Wetland, which was also encroached on by Pastor Patrick Muhumuza.

 

