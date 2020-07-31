Environmental Activist Drops Presidential Bid

In short
Addressing a press conference at Tropic Inn Hotel in Masaka town on Friday, Mugerwa noted that he has decided to rally behind the Kyadondo East MP and National Unity Platform-NUP leader Robert Kyagulanyi.
Environmental Activist Drops Presidential Bid31 Jul 2020, 17:31 Comments 146 Views Masaka, Uganda Politics Polls Analysis
Timothy Mugerwa, the the Green New Deal Ideology Presidential aspirant who has withdrawn his ambitions
In short
Tagged with: Green New Deal Ideology Presidential candidate Timothy Mugerwa, presidential aspirant Withdraw from Presidential Race for 2021 electoral commission deputy spokesperson paul bukenya
Mentioned: Electoral Commission New Green Deal Ideology
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.