Ezekiel Ssekweyama
17:33

Environmental Activist Drops Presidential Bid

31 Jul 2020, 17:31 Comments 146 Views Masaka, Uganda Politics Polls Analysis
Timothy Mugerwa, the the Green New Deal Ideology Presidential aspirant who has withdrawn his ambitions

In short
Addressing a press conference at Tropic Inn Hotel in Masaka town on Friday, Mugerwa noted that he has decided to rally behind the Kyadondo East MP and National Unity Platform-NUP leader Robert Kyagulanyi.

 

