Environmental Degradation is the Biggest Problem Uganda Faces -Museveni

31 Dec 2019
River Suume which burst its banks due to the October landslides in Bududa claiming lives and washed away people's houses and other property. Davidson Ndyabahika

According to Museveni, the biggest problem the country is faces is the disrespect for the environment which has led to the several deaths especially in disaster prone areas.

 

