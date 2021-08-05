Shiphrah Kwagala
Environmentalists Demand Increased Funding for Climate Change Mitigation

5 Aug 2021 Kampala, Uganda
Gloria Namande UNDP speaking about actions for averting climate change

Dr Tom Okurut, the Executive Director of National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), notes that Uganda needs over 150 Billion Uganda Shillings annually to effectively address climate change mitigations and effects.

 

