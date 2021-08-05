In short
Dr Tom Okurut, the Executive Director of National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), notes that Uganda needs over 150 Billion Uganda Shillings annually to effectively address climate change mitigations and effects.
Environmentalists Demand Increased Funding for Climate Change Mitigation
5 Aug 2021
In short
Tagged with: Climate
Mentioned: Ministry of Water and Environment.
