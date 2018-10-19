Ezekiel Ssekweyama
Environmentalists Seek UPDF Reinforcement to Curb Degradation

19 Oct 2018, 11:09 Comments 165 Views Masaka, Uganda Agriculture Environment Analysis
Officers from the districts of Mpigi, Gomba, Kalungu, Masaka, Kyotera, Lwengo and Rakai district have observed that they do not have the required capacity to address the emerging environment destruction challenges in their areas.

 

