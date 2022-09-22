Environmentalists Want Conservation Campaigns Integrated in Education Curriculum

In short
Fr Ssendege observed the need to revise the current teaching materials right from primary schools by introducing environment conservation practices that specially targets the children whose future is largely reliant on nature.
Environmentalists Want Conservation Campaigns Integrated in Education Curriculum22 Sep 2022, 10:42 Comments 106 Views Masaka, Uganda Environment Education Interview
Reverend Father James Ssendege, the Board Chairperson for Masaka Recycling Initiative-MRI at their plastic collection Center in Masaka. He wants Environmental conservation intergrated in Education carriculum
