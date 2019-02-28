Anthony Kushaba
13:42

Environmentalists Want UPDF Involved in River Rwizi Restoration Drive

28 Feb 2019, 13:42 Comments 151 Views Kabale, Uganda Environment Analysis

In short
Godfrey Baryomunsi, the Mbarara district vice chairperson, says the degradation has been worsened by corruption and lack of sufficient man power to protect wetlands.

 

Tagged with: protected area general manager
Mentioned: environment management advocates coalition arthur beinomugisha acode godfrey baryomunsi john asiimwe management committee chairperson river buhweju district lc sewerage corporation western uganda uganda police defense forces uganda people

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.