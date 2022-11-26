Environmentalists Warn of More Disasters as Floods Cover Five Villages in Mbarara, Ibanda

In short
Unless the people vacate the wetlands to allow them to hold the running waters and practice the sustainable land management system that includes afforestation, terracing the hills, and land mulching, such disasters won't end -Environmentalists.
Environmentalists Warn of More Disasters as Floods Cover Five Villages in Mbarara, Ibanda26 Nov 2022, 14:57 Comments 98 Views Ibanda, Uganda Environment Updates
In short
Tagged with: ENVIRONMENT
Mentioned: NEMA
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.