Environmentalists Warn of More Disasters as Floods Cover Five Villages in Mbarara, Ibanda

26 Nov 2022, 14:57 Comments 98 Views Ibanda, Uganda Environment Updates

Unless the people vacate the wetlands to allow them to hold the running waters and practice the sustainable land management system that includes afforestation, terracing the hills, and land mulching, such disasters won't end -Environmentalists.

 

