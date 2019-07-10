In short
The statement comes on the backdrop of an increase in attacks on unsuspecting members of the public. At least 10 people have been strangled or shot dead by thugs in Kampala C, Wakiso and Mukono districts over the last one month. These included mobile money operators, hardware shop workers, Boda-boda riders and supermarket attendants.
Envoy Tasks Police to Restore Sense of Security in Uganda10 Jul 2019, 19:17 Comments 132 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Crime Security Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.