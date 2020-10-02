Envoys Bothered About Poor Quality of Elections in Uganda

In short
In their final report after the 2016 polls, the European Union Elections Observer Mission made 30 recommendations that needed to be given priority to improve Uganda's elections. They include granting the Electoral Commission sole regulatory power to regulate essential parts of the electoral process, including voter registration, polling, tallying and electoral dispute system prior and during the election.
Envoys Bothered About Poor Quality of Elections in Uganda2 Oct 2020, 15:30 Comments 99 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Parliament Updates
In short
Tagged with: 2021 elections Ambassadors in Uganda Electoral reforms Independent electoral commission Parliament election observers speaker rebecca kadaga
Mentioned: Development partners Group Parliament
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.