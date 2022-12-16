EOC Wants Gov’t to Enforce No Fees Increment in Schools

In short
According to the Commission, they have sampled 65 Government aided and private schools across the country and established the unfair school increment that needs immediate redress to ensure universal access to educational opportunities in the country.
EOC Wants Gov’t to Enforce No Fees Increment in Schools16 Dec 2022, 08:12 Comments 298 Views Court Human rights Education Updates
Officials of Equal Opportunities Commission Joel Cox Ojuku (L), Safia Nalule Najuuko (C) and Habib Seruwagi after addressing the journalists at Uganda Media Centre. Photo by Dominic Ochola_URN
