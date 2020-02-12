In short
Sarah Nekesa, the Executive Director Epilepsy Support Association Uganda (ESAU) notes that while Epilepsy drugs are included on the government’s essential medicine’s list, which means they should be provided free of charge, they are not available in government health facilities.
Epilepsy Patients Struggling to Get Medication
