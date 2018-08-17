Wambuzi Reacheal
16:57

EPRC Launches App to Monitor Service Delivery in Districts

17 Aug 2018, 15:34 Comments 171 Views Jinja, Uganda Local government Report

In short
According to Sheila Depio, a research analyst with EPRC, the app contains data reflecting the levels of service delivery in different districts. The Chief Administrative Officers can easily view their performance and allocate their budget to the needy programs.

 

Tagged with: economic policy research centre - eprc unicef equity atlas app

