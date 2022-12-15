EPRC Punches Holes in Primary School Curricula

In short
Releasing findings of a research conducted in thirty-two districts where they interviewed teachers, district authorities, Parent–Teacher Association (PTA) members, and school leaders among others, Dr. Linda Nakato, a researcher at EPRC told journalists Wednesday that there is a lack of coordination in terms of what the outcomes of education should be.
EPRC Punches Holes in Primary School Curricula15 Dec 2022, 07:07 Comments 37 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Updates
MP Silas Aogon a Member of Parliamentary Education Committee at the release of study findings on Wednesday.
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.