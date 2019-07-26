Kukunda Judith
Equal Opportunities Commission Officials Charged for Stealing Government Funds

Some of the Officials of the Equal Oppoertunities Commission who have appeared in court.

The prosecution also alleges that the suspects stole money in the range of 5 to 29 million Shillings which they accessed by the virtue of the offices they held. The said money was obtained between January and December 2018, as per diem for editing and drafting Equal Opportunities Commission HIV/AIDS workplace Policy, yet none of the officials was entitled to it.

 

