Equal Opportunities Commission Officials Charged for Stealing Government Funds

In short
The prosecution also alleges that the suspects stole money in the range of 5 to 29 million Shillings which they accessed by the virtue of the offices they held. The said money was obtained between January and December 2018, as per diem for editing and drafting Equal Opportunities Commission HIV/AIDS workplace Policy, yet none of the officials was entitled to it.
Equal Opportunities Commission Officials Charged for Stealing Government Funds26 Jul 2019, 20:37 Comments 184 Views Court Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.