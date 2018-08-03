In short
Dr Mwangi, the current African Banker of the Year, said the money will be given as a single loan and can be provided to up to 20 individuals or companies. According to Dr Mwangi, Equity Bank will use the big pockets of its shareholders to make the financing possible.
Equity Bank Offering UGX 920b for Oil and Gas Loans
3 Aug 2018
Dr James Mwangi speaking during celebrations to mark Equity Bank Uganda @10 Login to license this image from 1$.
