L-R: Samuel Kirubi (Equity Bank Uganda MD), Dr James Mwangi (Equity Bank CEO), Dr Lois Kasekende (Deputy Governor of Bank of Uganda) and Apollo Makubuya (Chair of the Borad of Equity Bank Uganda). Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

Dr Mwangi said going forward two percent of total revenues of Equity Bank Uganda will be used for various transformative socioeconomic activities like Equity Bank Kenya is doing.