Mwesigwa Alon
17:06

Equity Group Cancels Dividend Payments Top story

26 May 2020, 17:04 Comments 255 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Misc Report
Equity bank says it will not pay dividends

Equity bank says it will not pay dividends

In short
It added that after “careful consideration, the Board has resolved not to present the proposed dividend because the Board wishes to exercise financial prudence so as to conserve cash to enable the Company to respond appropriately to the unfolding crisis…”

 

Tagged with: dividend payment equity bank equity group

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.