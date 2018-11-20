ERA Asks Public to Employ Certified Wiremen

In short
Eng. Ziria Tibalwa, the ERA ED said the public should always ask wire men to first produce certificates before using their services. She said people should always ensure that wiremen carry certificates which belong to them to curb incidences of impersonation.
ERA Asks Public to Employ Certified Wiremen20 Nov 2018, 15:50 Comments 82 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Report
Electricity Regulatory Authority CEO, Eng Ziria Tibalwa Waako, speaking at wiremen conference Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.