Escalating Drought Affects Water Supply in Kasese

Peter Ebwati, the NWSC Kasese area Manager, says that the water supply has reduced by nearly half from 3700 cubic meters in the last three months to less than 2400 cubic meters per day.
Escalating Drought Affects Water Supply in Kasese19 Jul 2022, 07:58 Comments 139 Views Kasese, Uganda Environment Health Updates
A boda boda rider carrying jerricans of water towards kyababinga, NWSC is rationing supply due to low production
