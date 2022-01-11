ESO, UPDF Officer Detained Over Extortion, Assault in Kira

In short
Henley Magola, a resident of the Kiganda zone listed some of the victims of assault as David George Macha, Opalas Sevelius, and Josh Okunyu. The four are nursing injuries they sustained after being assaulted by a group of nine men for allegedly declining to pay them for violating the nighttime curfew.
ESO, UPDF Officer Detained Over Extortion, Assault in Kira11 Jan 2022, 18:16 Comments 112 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
Alex Mulungi, Private Owobusobozi James, Henley Magola, Macha, Opalas Sevelius and Josh Okunyu, William Kibira, Arthur Nuwagaba, Agaba, one Ahabwe and Junior Ssedrak
